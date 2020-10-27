Intellectually disabled teen reoffends with lewd behaviour

Despite a pending court case, an intellectually disabled youth who took part in the Special Olympics World Games in March last year committed further offences, including performing an obscene act in front of a woman working at his former school.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday to two charges of insulting a woman's modesty and one count of performing an obscene act in public.

He had earlier admitted to one count each of attempting to commit voyeurism, molestation, appearing nude in a public place and performing an obscene act in front of a woman.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims.

On June 4, he called his former school and asked for a woman working there. Using another name, he told her, among other things, that he wanted to "make sex" with her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan said the phone number used to make the calls was traced to the teenager.

On June 16, the woman was on a sheltered walkway when she heard a voice saying: "Need help." She then saw the teen rubbing his private parts over his clothing before running away.

The youth's actions were the latest in a string of offences that he has admitted to. He was caught performing a sexual act in front of a woman at a Kang Ching Road block of flats in Taman Jurong on April 16, 2018.

In May last year, he was spotted running around in the nude at a multi-storey carpark in Tah Ching Road in Taman Jurong.

On Oct 14 last year, he molested a 19-year-old woman in Keat Hong Close, near Choa Chu Kang Avenue 6.

He also attempted to peep at a psychologist at his school while she was in the toilet on Jan 30 this year.

His lawyer, Mr Sim Bing Wen, had earlier urged the court to put his client on probation.