Introducing others to drug traffickers will soon be an offence

Instructing someone how to consume drugs knowing it will be acted on, showing them how to traffic or introducing them to traffickers to procure drugs, will be an offence under a Bill passed in Parliament yesterday.

These offences will carry a jail term of up to 10 years.

The acts fall under the category of "contaminative behaviours" that must be deterred, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on the changes to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Elaborating, Mr Shanmugam said: "There is a range of contaminative behaviours that may not meet the current definition of trafficking, or abetment, but they contribute to the spread of drug abuse. In that way, they harm others."

Under the changes, it will also be a crime to spread or publish information on drug activities, which will carry a maximum imprisonment of five years, a fine up to $10,000, or both.

The minister said: "This can cover a range of behaviour, from the irresponsible - like posting information on how to manufacture drugs on social media where others can see it - to the downright malicious - such as trying to teach and influence friends into taking drugs.

"We have to try and stop such behaviours."

However, there will be valid defences, including legitimate purposes relating to the administration of justice, science, medicine, education and art.

Yesterday's changes also include new offences to protect children from being exposed to drugs.

Adults who permit or do not take reasonable steps to prevent children from consuming drugs in the adult's possession, such as recklessly leaving them within the access of a child, would be committing an offence.

The offence will carry a jail term of up to 10 years for first-time convictions.

Amendments will also be made to strengthen the drug rehabilitation programme, said Mr Shanmugam.

He added that Singapore can take on a more rehabilitative approach as the number and profiles of drug abusers have changed over the years.

This means drug abusers who surrender for rehabilitation will see shorter sentences, but they will only be allowed to do so twice in their lifetime.

Another change would also be to allow third-time and above drug abusers to be sent to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC), instead of being jailed under long-term (LT) imprisonment, which carries a jail term of at least five years and three strokes of the cane.

Mr Shanmugam explained that being away for long periods of time can have negative impacts on the inmate's reintegration back to society.

This change would mean at least one in two liable for LT imprisonment would be channelled to the DRC.

He also proposed for these addicts eligible for the DRC - those who admit, when caught, to consuming drugs for the third time and more, and who do not face any other criminal charges - not to be charged from today onwards, with the agreement of the Attorney-General's Chambers.

There will also be a longer period of supervision of five years, up from two years, which will hopefully reduce re-offending.