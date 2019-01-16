Introducing others to drug traffickers will soon be an offence
S'pore to take more protective, rehabilitative approach to drugs: Shanmugam
Instructing someone how to consume drugs knowing it will be acted on, showing them how to traffic or introducing them to traffickers to procure drugs, will be an offence under a Bill passed in Parliament yesterday.
These offences will carry a jail term of up to 10 years.
The acts fall under the category of "contaminative behaviours" that must be deterred, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on the changes to the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Elaborating, Mr Shanmugam said: "There is a range of contaminative behaviours that may not meet the current definition of trafficking, or abetment, but they contribute to the spread of drug abuse. In that way, they harm others."
Under the changes, it will also be a crime to spread or publish information on drug activities, which will carry a maximum imprisonment of five years, a fine up to $10,000, or both.
The minister said: "This can cover a range of behaviour, from the irresponsible - like posting information on how to manufacture drugs on social media where others can see it - to the downright malicious - such as trying to teach and influence friends into taking drugs.
"We have to try and stop such behaviours."
However, there will be valid defences, including legitimate purposes relating to the administration of justice, science, medicine, education and art.
Yesterday's changes also include new offences to protect children from being exposed to drugs.
Adults who permit or do not take reasonable steps to prevent children from consuming drugs in the adult's possession, such as recklessly leaving them within the access of a child, would be committing an offence.
The offence will carry a jail term of up to 10 years for first-time convictions.
Amendments will also be made to strengthen the drug rehabilitation programme, said Mr Shanmugam.
He added that Singapore can take on a more rehabilitative approach as the number and profiles of drug abusers have changed over the years.
This means drug abusers who surrender for rehabilitation will see shorter sentences, but they will only be allowed to do so twice in their lifetime.
Another change would also be to allow third-time and above drug abusers to be sent to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC), instead of being jailed under long-term (LT) imprisonment, which carries a jail term of at least five years and three strokes of the cane.
Mr Shanmugam explained that being away for long periods of time can have negative impacts on the inmate's reintegration back to society.
This change would mean at least one in two liable for LT imprisonment would be channelled to the DRC.
He also proposed for these addicts eligible for the DRC - those who admit, when caught, to consuming drugs for the third time and more, and who do not face any other criminal charges - not to be charged from today onwards, with the agreement of the Attorney-General's Chambers.
There will also be a longer period of supervision of five years, up from two years, which will hopefully reduce re-offending.
Parliament snippets
MALAYSIAN VESSELS IN SINGAPORE'S WATERS
Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen said that incidents like the incursion by Johor's Menteri Besar into Singapore's territorial waters earlier this month were provocative and escalatory and contradict Malaysian government's officially stated policy.
He said: "Our Police Coast Guard and Republic of Singapore Navy vessels responded promptly to this provocation, as they had to.
"These provocations do nothing to help resolve disputes and indeed can precipitate incidents on the ground, which will do lasting harm to bilateral ties."
He added the incident escalated tensions and posed a risk on the ground, particularly in light of the current maritime dispute between Singapore and Malaysia after Malaysia extended its Johor Bahru port limits unilaterally last October.
Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan asked about actions against more Malaysian vessels entering Singapore's territorial waters.
Dr Ng said while Singapore has the ability to compel intruding Malaysian government vessels to leave its territorial waters, Singapore's security agencies have been ordered to exercise restraint and avoid escalating tensions.
This is to prevent jeopardising conditions needed for constructive discussions and peaceful resolution of the dispute.
Dr Ng said Singapore's security agencies will continue to protect and assert sovereignty over the disputed waters off Tuas and the waters in Singapore port limits, and will continue to press Malaysian vessels to leave the area, something they have been repeatedly doing.
MEDISHIELD LIFE
Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong said the Ministry of Health (MOH) will review claim limits on MediShield Life coverage and Medisave payment every three years and ensure it is in tandem with medical costs and inflation within the healthcare sector.
Currently, these reviews are only done every five years.
Mr Tong promised more regular reviews after Mr Seow Ban Yam, 83, who went to the Singapore National Eye Centre for a duct drainage procedure, received only $4.50 from MediShield Life for his subsidised bill of $4,477.
Mr Tong said MOH will redouble its efforts to ensure healthcare remains affordable. He said if the current exercise, which started last year, is completed ahead of its 2020 target, revisions will be announced earlier.
TRANSNATIONAL MARRIAGES
Marriages between Singaporeans and foreigners are as resilient as those between Singaporeans, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sam Tan.
That said, Mr Tan added the Ministry for Social and Family Development (MSF) are reviewing programmes targeted at strengthening transnational marriages.
"We recognise that marriages between Singapore citizens and non-residents may face unique challenges, such as cross-cultural differences," Mr Tan said.
He mentioned initiatives set up by MSF to help such couples - the Marriage Preparation Programme (MPP), Marriage Support Programme (MSP) and Friendship Programme (FP).
Nominated MP Anthea Ong said one in three marriages in Singapore involve a Singaporean and foreigner. And about a quarter of children born in Singapore are born to a Singaporean and foreigner parent. In light of this, she asked if MSF was relooking existing programmes.
Mr Tan said the MSF were reviewing the MPP and MSP to see if the programmes have any shortcomings, which the ministry will improve on.
In the event where such marriages breakdown, Mr Tan said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority would generally facilitate the non-resident spouse's continued stay in Singapore through a renewable Long-Term Visit Pass as long as they have custody over young children.
