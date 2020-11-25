Investing in courses gave her confidence a boost

After getting retrenched, Ms Fadhillah Johari signed up for courses through the SGUnited Skills Programme.

It was a blow to her self-esteem when she was retrenched from her job as a product support specialist.

Ms Fadhillah Johari, 31, told The New Paper: "I felt disappointed with myself... as I have always equated personal success with career growth."

And she quickly noticed that companies were looking to fill data analytics and digital marketing positions.

It was also highlighted by the Ministry of Manpower and Infocomm Media Development Authority which said yesterday that more than 12,000 jobs are on offer in the infocomm technology (ICT) sector, with about 95 per cent for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

This is after about 7,190 job seekers were earlier placed in jobs, traineeships and training positions in the ICT sector from April to early this month.

About 2,160 of them found jobs, with 85 per cent of these in PMET roles.

Another 5,030 were enrolled in attachment, traineeship and training opportunities.

This makes ICT, by far, the sector with the highest number of placements under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo at a media conference.

To help locals access opportunities in the ICT sector, the Government and industry have adopted a three-pronged approach.

One is through the rolling out of place-and-train programmes for new hires and reskilling of existing staff. Over the next three years, at least 5,500 job placement opportunities with firms will be developed.

Another is to offer company-hosted traineeships and attachments, particularly for those who may not have the relevant experience.

There were close to 4,900 such opportunities available as of early this month, said Mrs Teo.

It was an opportunity Ms Fadhillah seized. She said: "I had actually wanted to enrol in data analytics-related courses... that plan was brought forward."

She signed up for courses through the SGUnited Skills Programme and on other online course platforms.

Through a career coach later, she secured an attachment through the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme with Inspire-Tech, a software development company.

Her job as a customer success officer entails providing tech solutions to bricks-and-mortar clients embarking on digitalisation.

Ms Fadhillah said: "I was able to apply the skills and knowledge I had acquired in the past six months on the job. With a supportive team and an environment that promotes continuous learning, I was able to ease into the role with confidence."

