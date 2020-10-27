Ion Orchard, Tampines Mall among places visited by patients

Ion Orchard, 313@somerset and Tampines Mall were among several malls visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

For 313@somerset, a visit was recorded at the Go Noodle House eatery.

Other Orchard Road locations added yesterday to the list of places visited by infectious patients were Mandarin Gallery's Wild Honey restaurant and Orchard Central's Don Don Donki outlet.

Visits were also recorded at these places: Lot One Shoppers' Mall's Delifrance and Blackball outlets; Paya Lebar Quarter mall's Eat outlet; Kallang Wave Mall; Fu Lu Shou Complex; Kimly Zi Char in Tampines; and Our Tampines Hub's Kopitiam outlet.

People who visited those places at the same time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Three new cases were confirmed yesterday, taking the total to 57,973. There were two new imported cases - a student's pass holder who returned from France and a dependant's pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

There were no new community cases, but there was one case from a worker's dormitory.

Meanwhile, people should collect their TraceTogether tokens from only their constituency's community centres, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office said last night.

It urged everyone to wait for the collection exercise to start in their constituencies. "There is no need to collect the token if you are already using the TraceTogether app or are able to download it," the office said.

By the numbers

3

New cases

0

New cases in community

2

Imported cases

57,973

Total cases

28

Deaths

21

Discharged yesterday

43

In hospital

57,864

Total recovered