IPPT suspended, in-camp training for NSmen deferred: Mindef

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said yesterday that in-camp training for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) has been deferred, and individual physical proficiency tests (IPPTs) and other fitness training suspended with immediate effect until June 13.

Fitness conditioning centres (FCCs) will be closed and NS Fitness Improvement Training at FCCs, Safra gyms and public locations will also be suspended.

NSmen with an IPPT window that closes during the suspension period will be granted a one-time waiver of their annual IPPT requirement, said Mindef.

The tightened curbs, which comes after the stricter social distancing measures introduced from last Sunday to June 13 to stem the spread of Covid-19, are implemented to safeguard the health and well-being of servicemen and maintain operational readiness to defend the country's peace and security amid the evolving outbreak.

Only training deemed essential for operations will continue, said Mindef, while large-scale events will be cancelled, deferred, or reduced in size.

However, activities critical for the build-up of operational units will continue with stringent safe management measures - safe distancing, enhanced hygiene practices, and frequent disinfection of common areas - in place.

Mindef said the vaccination exercise for SAF personnel is making steady progress and the majority of active forces are expected to be vaccinated by the middle of the year.

Swab tests for servicemen who enlist this month and their trainers will be implemented as an added precaution to ensure basic military training be conducted safely.