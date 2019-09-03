Iras collects $52.4 billion in taxes, a 4.4% increase

Taxpayers, both corporate and individuals, contributed more to the Government's coffers on the back of a healthy economic expansion last year, but economists caution that the pace could moderate this year.

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) collected $52.4 billion in taxes in the fiscal year 2018/19, 4.4 per cent more than a year earlier, according to its annual report released yesterday.

Iras chairman Tan Ching Yee said: "Singapore's economy expanded by 3.1 per cent in 2018 and unemployment rate remained low at 2.1 per cent.

"The favourable economic performance contributed to higher tax collections in FY2018/19, which will support the Government's programmes."

Iras' collection accounted for 71.1 per cent of government operating revenue. This amount represents 10.6 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product, or economic output.

Going forward, CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun expects tax collection, in areas like corporate income tax and stamp duties for property sales, to slow given the current economic slowdown.

Singapore has slashed its full-year growth forecast to zero to 1 per cent, the slowest growth rate in a decade.

The bulk of Singapore's tax revenue comes from income tax, comprising corporate income tax, individual income tax and withholding tax.

It amounted to $29.4 billion, or 56 per cent of Iras' collection for the 12 months ended March 31.

Income tax grew 7.9 per cent over the previous fiscal year.

RELIEF CAP

Individual income tax collection rose 9.2 per cent to $11.7 billion due to the introduction of an overall relief cap of $80,000 for each year of assessment (YA) in YA2018 and the cessation of one-off personal tax rebate in YA2017.

Corporate income tax climbed 7.3 per cent to $16.1 billion year on year.

The next biggest category of tax revenue was the goods and services tax, which made up 21 per cent of the total collection.

It increased by a slight 1.6 per cent to $11.1 billion, in line with the growth observed in private consumption expenditure last year.