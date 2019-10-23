Istana to be open to public on Sunday for Deepavali

Entry to the Deepavali Istana Open House is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents.

The Istana will be opening its doors to the public this Sunday in celebration of Deepavali.

Its grounds will be open from 8.30am to 6pm, and visitors can look forward to a variety of festive performances and activities.

These include a performance by Shankar Symphonies, which will present a medley of popular Indian songs from movies such as Slum-Dog Millionaire.

The Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir by the People's Association will also be performing using traditional Chinese and Malay instruments.

There will be other live performances by performing arts groups from Zhenghua Primary, Tampines Secondary, Greenridge Secondary and Geylang Methodist Secondary.

Parents may bring their kids to try their hand at face-painting and balloon-sculpting.

Nature lovers can sign up for a guided tour conducted by NParks which will showcase the Istana's rich flora, fauna and biodiversity.

Visitors can also drop by the Wildlife Reserves of Singapore booth to view four unique species of reptiles.

There will also be paid tours for the Istana main building, and the fees collected will be donated to charity.

Entry to the Deepavali Istana Open House is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents.

All other visitors pay an entrance fee of $2 a person.

Entry to the Istana grounds is through the main gate at Orchard Road, and the nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut. - DAVID SUN