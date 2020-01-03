Istana to have five open houses this year, entry fees go to charity

There will be five Istana open house events this year, during which members of the public may enter the Istana grounds to view performances and participate in tours and exhibitions.

The President's Office issued a release yesterday, announcing that the open houses are on the second day of Chinese New Year on Jan 26, Labour Day on May 1, Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 24, two weeks before National Day on July 26, and Deepavali on Nov 14.

The Istana grounds will be open on all five days from 8.30am to 6pm.

Entry is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents, while other visitors must pay an entrance fee of $2 per person.

Visitors should enter the grounds via the main gate along Orchard Road. The nearest MRT Station is Dhoby Ghaut.

Several paid tours are available and all fees collected will be donated to charity.

Nature lovers can sign up for the Nature Guided Walk, conducted by NParks, to admire the Istana's rich flora, fauna and biodiversity.

Visitors may also participate in a guided tour of the Istana main building to view selected function rooms and collections of State Gifts presented to Singapore's presidents and prime ministers over the years.

The Istana Heritage Gallery at the Istana Park will also be open from 10am to 6pm.

During the open houses, memorabilia designed by the beneficiaries of various social service agencies will be available to visitors who make a donation to the President's Challenge. All proceeds will be donated to the charities supported by the President's Challenge.