Istana open house on Aug 1 postponed amid tightened rules
The Istana open house, slated for Aug 1, has been postponed amid a tightening of pandemic measures.
The event was meant to celebrate National Day, and guests who had tickets for a previous scheduled open house on May 13 had been invited to return.
That occasion - to mark Labour Day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri - was cancelled because of the worsening Covid-19 situation then.
"We apologise for any inconveniences caused," said the President's Office in a statement yesterday.
The Istana has closed its grounds to the public since February last year from the pandemic.
The open house is popular among Singapore residents, with more than 12,000 visitors turning up on Jan 26 - the second day of Chinese New Year - last year. - THE STRAITS TIMES
