Istana open house on Aug 1 postponed amid tightened rules

The Istana open house, slated for Aug 1, has been postponed amid a tightening of pandemic measures.

The event was meant to celebrate National Day, and guests who had tickets for a previous scheduled open house on May 13 had been invited to return.

That occasion - to mark Labour Day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri - was cancelled because of the worsening Covid-19 situation then.

"We apologise for any inconveniences caused," said the President's Office in a statement yesterday.

The Istana has closed its grounds to the public since February last year from the pandemic.