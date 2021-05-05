Istana Open House on May 13 cancelled over rising Covid-19 cases

The Istana Open House (IOH), which was to be held on May 13, has been cancelled in view of the latest Covid-19 multi-ministry task force's guidance to reduce the level of social interactions in the community, the President's Office said in a media release yesterday.

The cancellation comes a week after the event, a combined open house to celebrate Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, was announced as part of further easing of safety measures in phase three of Singapore's reopening.

The President's Office said: "With the Covid-19 situation stabilising in the preceding months, we had previously planned to reopen the Istana to the public in stages, starting with this IOH in May."

However, with the increase in the number of local cases, the office said it has decided to "err on the side of caution" and cancel the event, adding that it looks forward to welcoming visitors again "once the Covid-19 situation has improved".

Those who had successfully obtained their tickets for this upcoming IOH will be able to gain admission to the next IOH using their existing tickets.

Two temples have made adjustments to their plans for Vesak Day on May 26.

Visitors' bookings from May 25 at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road have been suspended until further notice because of the "recent Covid-19 developments", a spokesman for the temple said in response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday.

Separately, a spokesman said the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street will be closed on Vesak Day. From May 10, odd-and-even entry restrictions will also kick in for the first time at the temple, to curb the spread of the virus.