Istana open to the public next Wednesday for Hari Raya

The Istana grounds will be open to the public next Wednesday from 8.30am to 6pm to for Hari Raya Puasa.

In celebration of Singapore's bicentennial, the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival in Singapore, President Halimah Yacob will launcha commemorative note issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The note depicts our journey to nationhood and pays tribute to our forebears, who laid the foundations for modern Singapore.

Other highlights include an exhibition that showcases 700 years of Singapore's history, cultural shows such as Indian dance, Angklung and Chinese Orchestra performances, and guided tours.

Guests will be able to check out function rooms at the Istana, the rich flora, fauna and biodiversity of the place, as well as state gifts presented to the President and the Prime Minister. All fees collected from the tours will be donated to charity.

Members of the public who are keen to learn more about Singapore's history and heritage can head for the Istana Heritage Gallery, opposite the main gate to the Istana on Orchard Road.

It will be open from 10am to 6pm.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. An entrance fee of $2 a person is required for all other visitors.

Visitors can enter the Istana grounds via the main gate on Orchard Road.

The nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut.