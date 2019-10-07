Istana opens to public at night to mark 150th birthday

As night fell, a light show told the history of the Istana.

Scenes from the past and present lit up the Istana's facade last night in a light show that told the story of the building's 150-year history.

The show was a highlight of the Istana 150 Commemorative Event, the first time the building has been opened to the public at night.

More than 2,000 people were at the open house, the finale of a year-long commemoration of the Istana's 150th anniversary, hosted by President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

Madam Halimah expressed her delight that many Singaporeans were able to join in, saying: "Many shared with me that they especially enjoyed the light show, as it was a rare opportunity to see the Istana all lighted up at night.

"I thank Singaporeans for their warm support of the series of commemorative events and activities held over the past year. I hope they managed to learn more about the history and heritage of the Istana, and in that process better appreciate our Singapore story."

Visitors were treated to performances by local talents including Clement Chow, Rahimah Rahim, Tay Kewei and Nick Zavior, as well as the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Ms Aryati Inamat, 49, an assistant marketing support manager, said: "It shows how Singapore went through the years and how we transformed to become what we are today."

Also at the event were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, as well as Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

SingPost will be issuing the Istana 150th anniversary stamp set tomorrow.