The Istana will welcome visitors on Aug 1 to mark National Day, the first time members of the public will be allowed to enter the grounds since February last year because of Covid-19.

However, only ticket holders from the cancelled May 13 open house will be allowed entry. That open house was to celebrate Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, but it was called off after pandemic measures were tightened.

With the gradual easing of community measures and as Singapore progressively resumes activities safely, the Istana will be inviting the ticket holders of the cancelled open house to celebrate National Day, said the President's Office yesterday.

To avoid gathering of large groups, there will be no performances, tours, booths or food trucks during the Aug 1 open house, unlike previous ones. Safe distancing ambassadors will also be deployed.

"The Istana seeks visitors' cooperation and understanding so that the upcoming Istana Open House will be a pleasant experience for all," said the President's Office.

The Istana's last open house was on Jan 26 last year in celebration of Chinese New Year.