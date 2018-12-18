ITE to offer two new Nitec courses next year

Starting next year, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be offering two new Nitec courses to meet industries' changing needs.

The new Nitec in built environment (mechanical and electrical services) course offered at ITE College East and ITE College West will equip students with the skills and knowledge to tackle a variety of mechanical and electrical services in the built environment industry.

The new Nitec in video production course offered at ITE College Central will equip students with the skills and technical knowledge in television and studio productions, as well as corporate videos, advertisements, marketing, training and event videos.

Applicants must have N-level passes in mathematics or science and two other subjects; or two O-level passes in any subjects.

Mobile robotics and Smart electrical technology subjects can be used in lieu of science for admission to the course.

Applicants must also attend an admission interview/aptitude test and be free from colour appreciation deficiency.

In total, ITE will be offering 44 Nitec courses, 51 Higher Nitec courses, and 26 traineeship courses next year.

- NUR SYAHINDAH ISHAK