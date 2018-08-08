ITE principal overcomes fears to lead NDP contingent

(From left) Mr Aldrin Anthony Yeo, Dr Yek Tiew Ming and Ms Juliana Wong during an NDP rehearsal.

Dr Yek Tiew Ming, 57, is so uncomfortable with crowds he only goes to Orchard Road two to three times a year.

But for National Day, the principal of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East campus will put himself in the middle of one of the biggest crowds of the year.

He will lead a 581-men strong contingent - primarily made up of ITE staff and students - in the opening act of this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

Titled Our People, Our Home, the 10-minute song-and-dance item takes spectators on a journey - from fishing village to today's high-tech city-state, depicting people from different occupations working together for Singapore's future.

Dr Yek said: "I'm trained as a mechanical engineer so this is my first time in a dance performance. I want to make a point to my students that they should not be afraid of trying things they are uncomfortable with."

It will be the first time ITE will have its own segment at the NDP. Previously, ITE students mostly were parts of larger contingents or as parade motivators, rallying the crowd from the stands during sing-alongs.

Ms Juliana Wong, 44, a lecturer in life skills at ITE College Central, who is also performing, said it is a proud moment for ITE.

Ms Wong, who plays a pushcart vendor, said: "We are all very excited to be in the starting act. My younger son thinks the performance is beautiful."

She was surprised when she heard Dr Yek was participating.

She said: "He is a very busy man so I didn't expect it. But it is a nice feeling."

Mr Aldrin Anthony Yeo, 19, a student at ITE College East, said he was speechless at the scale of the performance.

He said: "I wouldn't have expected to perform on such a grand stage."

The president of the ITE College East's dance society was also asked to help in the choreography.

He said: "I thought it was crazy I was asked to help. In the end, our efforts are worth it because it's for National Day."