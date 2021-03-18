ITE student in bullying video to be expelled, others to be counselled

The bully is seen slapping and kicking another student in the video. He also makes the victim say "sorry boss".

An ITE College Central student who was caught on video kicking and hitting another student will be expelled.

ITE said in an update yesterday morning that it has concluded its investigation into the bullying incident.

"The main aggressor will be dismissed, as is the norm for assault cases in the college," the Facebook post added.

The other students will be counselled and required to perform community service.

This comes after a video surfaced on social media showing the aggressor hurling a string of vulgarities at another student while slapping him.

ITE College Central principal Suresh Natarajan had previously said in a statement on Tuesday that it has identified the students in the incident and suspended one of them.

"As an educational institution, we strive to provide all our students with a safe, caring and supportive environment. We take a serious view of bullying and take a firm stance against such behaviour," he added.

"The college will not hesitate to take disciplinary actions against students found in breach of our code of conduct."

ITE has also reached out to the victim and his family and extended support to them.

Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling voiced her disapproval of the bullying incident in a Facebook post on Tuesday, stating: "Might is not right. It is morally reprehensible to bully someone."