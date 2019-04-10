ITE Student Champion for Anti-Drug Cause

Javier Ng represented Singapore at the annual UN Office on Drugs and Crime Youth Forum held in Vienna, Austria last month.

Javier Ng was 10 when he witnessed the arrest of a relative because of drug abuse. Watching how the incident took a toll on her children inspired him to be a champion for the anti-drug cause.

The 17-year-old Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central student recently led a youth engagement project in Orchard Road to remind youngsters to stay away from drugs and to rally the public's support for a drug-free society.

Javier, who became a volunteer with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in July last year, has helped conceptualise and implement initiatives for drug prevention education.

His contributions include promoting the #DrugFreeSG handle on social media, and volunteering at CNB events such as the National Council Against Drug Abuse media launch and an anti-drug illustrated book launch last year.

Javier also represented Singapore at the annual United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Youth Forum, which was held in Vienna, Austria from March 12 to 14.

On his advocacy, Javier said: "It is easier for young people to understand other young people. So if we want to prevent them from taking drugs, it is important for youth to speak up and take a stand on the anti-drug cause."

In addition to his efforts in the field of prevention of substance abuse and promotion of health, Javier wishes to help make Singapore a safer nation, and to encourage students to be more involved in sports.

Dr Ang Kiam Wee, Principal of ITE College Central told The New Paper: "We are very proud of Javier's strong passion and efforts in advocating the anti-drug cause in Singapore and on the global platform.

"As we move towards developing well-rounded students with the right values, we hope that Javier's efforts will inspire other young people to reach out and make a positive difference to the community."