ITE student gets 21 months' probation for taking 27 upskirt videos

A student from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) was yesterday given 21 months' probation for taking upskirt videos of 27 women at several malls.

Heng Zhi Sheng, 20, a Higher Nitec student,was convicted on one charge for insult of modesty. The court heard that from July to October last year, he took upskirt videos of 27 women at Hillion Mall, Lot 1, Velocity and JEM. He was finally caught at Velocity @ Novena Square.

On Oct 22 last year, at about 2.15pm, Heng was at the mall when he saw a woman in a red dress. He followed her up an escalator and used his phone to take an upskirt video. The victim later walked away without incident.

SEIZED PHONE

A man who saw what Heng did detained him and called the police.

The police seized Heng's phone and forensics recovered upskirt videos of 27 victims.

Yesterday, District Judge Eddy Tham sentenced him to 21 months of supervised probation, and bonded his parents for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour. Heng was also ordered to undergo offence-specific treatment, and prohibited from using devices with a camera or recording functions, unless assessed suitable to do so by a psychologist.

The New Paper understands Heng is still a student at ITE. For insulting the modesty of a woman, he could have been jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both. - DAVID SUN