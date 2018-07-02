ITE student gets to work on local films

Miss Rachel Yat (above) arranging props on the set of The Big Day.

During her first internship at a film company, Miss Rachel Yat, 19, was given the opportunity to design and create more than 60 scenes for local romantic comedy movie The Big Day.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East student was one of eight students in a Nitec course in digital audio and video production selected to intern at mm2 Entertainment last July.

The partnership between ITE and mm2, which began in 2016, allows students to take part in film productions.

The Big Day, starring local actor Desmond Tan and Taiwanese actress Amber An, is showing in cinemas until end-July.

It is the fourth film to involve ITE interns, after Ah Boys To Men 4, Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei The Movie and Wonder Boy.

As an art department assistant, Miss Yat got props and arranged them on set. For a scene shot in Malaysia, she lined the streets with recycling bins from Singapore to make it look like they were in Singapore.

For an underwater scene, she cast ripple shadows on the actor's face using window wipers and studio lights. The team also created the illusion of a fire by using smoke machines and a burning tyre.

"It was a great learning experience as I got to witness first-hand how a real production works and how important attention to detail is," she said.

Impressed by Miss Yat's attitude, writer-director Lee Thean-Jeen asked her to be an art intern in the production of TV series Code Of Law.

Said Mr Lee: "In any production, we look for aptitude, attitude and resilience, and the students impressed us on all three counts."

Miss Yat said: "I hope to be involved in more productions as the internship opened my eyes to how rewarding it is to work behind the scenes."