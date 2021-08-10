ITE student wins award for heartwarming short film on delivery rider

The day he turned 18, Mr Muhammad Ruzhael Marwazi signed up to be a food delivery driver, following in his brother's footsteps, as they both looked to do their bit to help out the family financially.

That was two years ago, and the experience prompted Mr Ruzhael to write and direct a three-minute film based on his experience.

The short film by the second-year student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central, who is studying Higher Nitec in film-making (cinematography), became the first ITE production to win Best Direction (Student Category) at the ciNE65 Movie Makers Awards - the national biennial film competition organised by Nexus, the department responsible for total defence and national education in the Ministry of Defence - which was held on July 28.

The theme for this year awards - Stronger, Together - focused on exploring how Singaporeans have braved adversity through strength and unity.

Speaking to The New Paper recently, Mr Ruzhael, 20, said the title of his film, Kejar (chase in Malay), refers to delivery riders chasing as many orders as they can in a day.

The story revolves around a rider trying to earn more money to support his sickly mother amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which the first-time scriptwriter said was "close to his heart".

He pointed out that many people on the production team, including the lead actor, who is a friend, have worked as delivery riders.

Mr Ruzhael, who is still working as a part-time rider, said: "While the pandemic has changed people's views of delivery riders - now considered 'heroes' serving the community - not many know the struggles that riders go through, so I want to be part of the change and showcase these struggles."

Describing Kejar as "captivating and engaging", Mr Gary Goh, general manager of mm2 Entertainment and one of the ciNE65 judges, said the panel was impressed by how the film "succinctly captured the challenges that delivery personnel face in their work while showcasing how we can stand united during trying times through acts of kindness".

Still in shock from the "unbelievable" accolade, Mr Ruzhael is thankful for the hard work put in by his team - all Year Two students in film-making at ITE College Central - as well as his mentors, friends and family who helped during the six months of production.

He said: "All this made me realise that (film-making) is something I am meant to do, and I want to do it for as long as I can."