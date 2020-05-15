ITE students happy to be serving on the front lines of Covid-19

ITE College East students Rachel Tay and Nur Anisah (above) help administer swab tests and distribute food to the needy respectively.

Donning protective goggles, gloves and a face mask, she heads to work where she administers swab tests to patients at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

This has been the routine for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East student Rachel Tay, 21, who was transferred to NCID from Tan Tock Seng Hospital during her work attachment.

When she was told about the new posting on April 22, she was initially scared but also excited as she wanted to help.

Her mother, on the other hand, was shocked and concerned, but Ms Tay assured her that there were procedures in place to ensure her safety.

Apart from handling swab tests and seating arrangements in the waiting area, Ms Tay found herself comforting patients as many of them were worried and confided in her.

Said Ms Tay, whose work attachment is part of her work-study diploma in rehabilitation care: "I try to assure them by being clear about what is going to happen. Some of them have language barriers and it can be scary for them when there are so many people here (wearing) masks."

Another ITE College East student doing her part during this Covid-19 outbreak is Ms Nur Anisah, 19, who spends her weekends distributing food to needy residents under Henderson Community Club. As part of the #SGUnited Buka Puasa initiative, around 10,200 meals are distributed each day across the island to beneficiaries.

Ms Anisah, a Higher Nitec pastry and baking student, said some of the beneficiaries are single parents and elderly residents living alone and with financial struggles, including a cleaner who is a single mother with five children, living in a one-room flat.

NO EFFORT TO SMALL

Said Ms Anisah: "The mother said she was thankful for the meals during Ramadan. These free meals help them to break fast and have something nice to eat."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong mentioned the initiative on his Facebook, encouraging donations to support those in need. He said: "Covid-19 has not diminished the spirit of Ramadan. No amount and no effort is too small."

To make a donation, visit go.gov.sg/bukapuasasg