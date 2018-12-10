It’s Give And Take at Nee Soon South – residents offer goods and services to help neighbours

Residents can fill up a form to offer items and put it up on the notice board at Nee Soon South Community Club.

Nee Soon South residents with needs such as furniture, tuition services or jobs can now connect with their neighbours who offer them through a notice board where they can make these requests.

Residents who want to offer items or services can fill up a form and put it up on the notice board at Nee Soon South Community Club, while those who need something can also submit their requests. The club will then match the residents with resources with those who need them.

The Project Give And Take initiative was launched at the community club's annual open house yesterday.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah said: "There are a lot of residents who are very generous and want to give but don't know how to."

Residents would e-mail or share with her during house-to-house visits that they have items or services to offer, said Ms Lee, adding the notice board is a more permanent platform for the community to help one another.

"Big or small, we welcome the contributions. I hope this allows our residents to show their love and kindness for others."

Some items being offered on the board include clothes, books and a rice cooker.

Madam Rohani Hashim, 63, is offering a new pair of inline skates for children.

She said: "Hopefully, it can be given to someone who really needs it."