Ivan Lim controversy is a ‘regrettable’ episode: DPM Heng

Mr Ivan Lim has withdrawn his PAP candidacy for the general election because of the controversy over his past behaviour.

The controversy that led Mr Ivan Lim to withdraw his PAP candidacy for the general election is a "regrettable" episode, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

But he added: "What is important for us is to focus on the key issues ahead as we set out in the PAP manifesto, which is about our jobs, our lives and our future".

Speaking to reporters at a walkabout in Sengkang, he said Singapore is facing enormous challenges ahead and it is important to bring everyone together to deal with these decisively and effectively.

"Because, as I said, the agenda is not just about the next few months, the agenda is about the years ahead. Which is our future, the future of our children," he added.

Party activists grew concerned that the issue would cast a cloud on the ruling party's campaign for the July 10 election.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, in acknowledging it, said Mr Lim did the responsible thing by withdrawing.

"He recognised the controversy around his candidacy was threatening to eclipse and distract us from the serious nature and the serious issues that we have to confront during this election and during this crisis," Mr Wong told reporters at a walkabout in the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC where he is helming the PAP team.

'DIFFICULT'

"It is a very difficult and painful decision for him, but it is a responsible thing that he did."

The 42-year-old's decision will allow voters to focus on how candidates plan to help Singapore deal with the wide-ranging fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Mr Lim, the general manager (specialised vessels) at Keppel Offshore & Marine, had responded to the criticism of elitist and arrogant behaviour levelled against him in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Later that evening, the PAP announced that he had written to the party's secretary-general, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, to withdraw.

Mr Wong acknowledged on Sunday that the character of candidates is a serious issue.

"The public will want to scrutinise all our candidates - that's fair - and they will scrutinise opposition party candidates as well," he said.

"We do not have any reason to believe that these allegations are true, but we do not have the time either, to mount a full investigation."

Mr Wong also said the PAP has a "rigorous and robust" selection process, in response to a question about comments made by Progress Singapore Party member Lee Hsien Yang on Saturday.

Mr Lee, the estranged younger brother of PM Lee, had said the controversy raised questions about the selection of candidates.

Said Mr Wong: "No process is perfect, no candidate is perfect, but we stand by our selection process.

"It is a selection process that has thrown up many good candidates over many years."

