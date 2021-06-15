Jabs start for ITE students at MOE vaccination centres

Second Education Minister Maliki Osman (in blue) on a visit yesterday to the vaccination centre in ITE College West, which opened on June 11.

Vaccination has begun for all Institute of Technical Educa (ITE) students now that the Ministry of Education vaccination centres have opened.

Vaccination centre operations started at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio on June 7, at ITE College East in Simei on June 9 and at ITE College West in Choa Chu Kang on June 11.

The fourth centre, at Raffles City Convention Centre, will open today.

More than 300,000 students across Singapore have registered for their vaccination appointments thus far, of whom over 101,000 have taken their first dose, said Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman.

About 345,000 SMSes and invites had been sent to eligible students.

Dr Maliki gave reporters an update on student vaccination numbers during a visit to ITE College West yesterday.

"Our first batch, our graduating students, about 90 per cent of (eligible students) have already registered, and about 75 per cent received their first doses."

The hope is that all students will be able to get fully vaccinated by the end of August, Dr Maliki added, although this will depend on the response rate.

Schools are contacting parents of students who did not respond to the vaccination bulletins to find out more about their concerns, he said.

"It could be an issue where the parents may not know how to (register)... that they are not quite familiar with the online system. It could also be that parents have some concerns about issues of safety and so, for that, we are asking teachers to reach out to them," he said.

Some working parents may also face challenges in getting their children to the centres.

"So, for those groups, we can assure them that all they need to do is when school reopens, get in touch with the teachers."

The schools are ready to help, for example, with transport arrangements, he said. The new school term starts on June 28.

Dr Maliki said the ITE centres will be able to administer 1,600 doses of the vaccine a day, while the Raffles City centre can do 2,000 doses a day.

This week, the three centres will provide vaccinations for ITE students from 8.30am to 11.30am, and for all other students from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

From next week, the centres will be open to all students in the morning and afternoon.

Dr Maliki reiterated that vaccinating students is one of the many protective measures in place to ensure their safety.

However, safe management measures such as mask wearing, safe distancing and staggered recess times will continue to prevail.