Jail and caning for man who sexually abused 8-year-old girl

A 45-year-old cleaner's sexual abuse of his landlord's young daughter came to light after the eight-year-old told her mother that the man "likes me very much", the High Court heard yesterday.

For three months, Arshad Dullah, a Malaysian, plied the girl with gifts of folded paper boats, paper airplanes, food and pens, before moving on to massaging her limbs and shoulders. He then progressed to more intrusive acts, sexually violating her.

After his arrest, he claimed he sexually violated her to create a "love potion" to endear himself to those around him and to stop others from bullying him at work.

He was sentenced to 18 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane, after pleading guilty to three charges of aggravated sexual assault by penetration. Six other charges were taken into consideration.

The girl and her family cannot be named to protect her identity.

The court heard the girl's parents rented out two bedrooms in their four-room Housing Board flat. They trusted Arshad as he had been a tenant since 2012.

But last year, Arshad seized on opportunities to sexually abuse the girl when she was alone. The girl's father, who uses a wheelchair and is undergoing dialysis, usually stayed in the bedroom.

In February last year, Arshad began chatting with the girl and giving her gifts. He started touching her to test her reaction, but she did not tell her mother about it.

In March, the sexual acts escalated. On one occasion, he asked the girl to follow him to the kitchen, where he sexually violated her. After another time in April, he told the girl not to tell her mother.

Then on May 6, the girl told her mother she believed Arshad liked her as he always gave her gifts. Pressed further, the girl revealed the sexual acts. The girl's 42-year-old mother contacted Arshad's employer, and asked him to leave the flat immediately.

The next day, the girl told her mother she was scared as she kept thinking about what Arshad had done to her. The woman sought help at a family service centre. The matter was referred to the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

A police report was made on May 11, and Arshad was arrested later that day. A psychiatric report stated that he was "likely to have paedophilic tendencies".