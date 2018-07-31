Jail, cane for man who molested NUS classmate despite warning

A man was given a conditional warning by the police after he was caught peeping at his National University of Singapore (NUS) hall mate while she was in the shower.

As part of the warning, he was supposed to remain crime-free for a year or he may be dealt with in court for both his older and new offence.

But he re-offended and molested a woman - his classmate - just two months after the police warned him.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old student, who has a girlfriend, was sentenced to nine months' jail and three strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to insulting the modesty of a woman and molesting another. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his victims' identities.

The court heard that the man was outside a female toilet at one of the halls in NUS around 5am on Nov 25, 2015, when he heard a 22-year-old woman taking a shower. He entered the toilet, went into a cubicle beside hers and locked the door.

He then climbed up the partition and saw her in the nude. The woman rushed out when she spotted somebody spying on her and sought help from friends.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Yeo said: "The accused stayed in the locked cubicle. The victim and her friends sought assistance from a security officer on campus who took a photo of the accused inside his cubicle."

The man surrendered himself. Following an investigation, the police gave him a conditional warning in February last year, but he re-offended.

The man was working late in one of the university's computer labs on April 19 last year.

His classmate, a 24-year-old, was also working on her project in the room, accompanied by her boyfriend, who fell asleep.

When the woman also nodded off in the early hours the next day, the man touched her private parts, rousing her.

DPP Yeo told the court that even though the man had been diagnosed with voyeurism and fetishism, the conditions were not impulse control disorders.

The man is now out on bail of $10,000 and was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Aug 8 to begin serving his sentence.