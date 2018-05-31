Jail, cane for police NSF who harboured alleged murderer

Even as he was serving his national service with the Singapore Police Force, Muhd Firdaus Abdullah was himself on the wrong side of the law: trafficking drugs and harbouring an alleged murderer.

A special constable in the Special Operations Command (SOC), Firdaus was also a secret society member.

Yesterday, Firdaus, 20, was jailed for six years and two months, and will receive five strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty last month to one count each of harbouring an alleged murderer, failing to report for his NS duties and possessing, consuming and trafficking drugs.

The court heard that on March 12 last year, four other members from the secret society to which he belonged were involved in an attack on two men near St James Power Station.

They are: part-time mover Muhammad Khalid Kamarudin, 22; Muhammad Faizal Md Jamal, 23, who was then serving his national service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force; former restaurant assistant manager Muhammad Hisham Hassan, 28; and waiter Shawalludin Sa'adon, 27, who worked at Postbar in St James Power Station.

STABBED

The victims were Mr Satheesh Kumar Manogaran, 35, who was stabbed to death, and his cousin, Mr Naveen Lal Pillar, 29, who suffered a stab wound at the back of his head.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelly Ho said after the attack, Khalid and Faizal fled the scene.

Khalid contacted Firdaus telling him he had stabbed somebody and needed shelter.

Instead of informing the police, Firdaus told Khalid and Faizal to seek refuge at his brother's flat in Aljunied.

DPP Ho said: "The accused did so despite the knowledge that Khalid had committed murder, an offence punishable with death."

Firdaus, Khalid and Hisham were arrested the next day.

After he was released on bail, Firdaus, who was deployed as an operator in the SOC's operations room, failed to report for duties on March 29 last year.

He continued to remain absent until Aug 16 last year, when he was arrested for drug trafficking.

In January, Hisham was jailed for 18 months for harbouring Khalid. The cases involving Khalid, Faizal and Shawalludin are still pending.