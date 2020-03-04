Jail, caning for tour coordinator who sexually assaulted sleeping man

A Thai tour coordinator was yesterday sentenced to five years and six months in jail and three strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting another man while on a trip here.

Chalermnarong Namsri, 46, who worked as a freelance event coordinator in Thailand, was to liaise with tour guides for the sponsored participants of the trip.

He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

The victim, 24, is also a Thai national, and was in Singapore on the three-day sponsored trip last year, to learn about business here.

Namsri and the victim did not know each other before the trip, but were assigned to the same hotel room.

The victim, who cannot be named, returned to the room around midnight.

Namsri was awoken by the victim's alarm around 5am last March 27.

"The victim remained asleep, and the sight of the victim sleeping aroused the accused's sexual desire," Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo told District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt.

Namsri then climbed into the victim's bed and performed a sex act on the man.

The victim reached down and grasped Namsri's hand, but let go because he thought it was a dream.

Namsri continued with what he was doing and performed another sex act on the victim, until the victim firmly tugged his shorts up.

He turned around and saw Namsri going back to his bed.

The victim was shocked. He took a shower to think about what to do.

He then confronted Namsri, who apologised.

The victim met his cousin, who was also in Singapore, and they made a police report after going to the Thai embassy for advice.

DPP Teo asked for at least six years' jail and three strokes of the cane, stating that Namsri had exposed the victim to the risk of sexually transmitted diseases by performing the sex act on him, and the victim was asleep and unable to fend off the assault.

Namsri could have been jailed for up to 20 years, fined, or caned.