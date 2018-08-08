Jail, caning for uncle who repeatedly molested 13-year-old niece

An uncle repeatedly molested his 13-year-old niece after she and her two siblings were placed in his care when their father was sent to prison.

A court heard the youngster was left "frozen in fear" when the 43-year-old account manager preyed on her in her bed.

He was caught when his wife viewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of him touching their niece.

The man - who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity - was sentenced to two years and 10 months' jail and five strokes of the cane yesterday after pleading guilty to three counts of molestation.

The offences later came to light when the man's wife scolded her niece for coming home late from school.

CONFRONTED

The girl broke down and told her aunt about her ordeal, but her uncle denied her accusation when confronted.

However, the truth emerged when his wife viewed CCTV footage taken from the girl's bedroom and saw her husband molesting the teenager.

The man came clean when his wife confronted him and begged his wife to not alert the authorities.

Instead of making a police report, the woman arranged for the girl and her siblings to sleep in the same room as their grandmother, who lived in the same apartment.

The relationship between the girl's aunt and uncle deteriorated after this incident, the Deputy Public Prosecutor said.

During their divorce proceedings, the woman went to her husband's Raffles Place office on April 1, 2016, to confront him over an alleged affair.

The man decided to lodge a police report against his wife for her actions at his workplace.

A policewoman was interviewing the man when he told her that he had molested his niece on multiple occasions.