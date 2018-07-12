Jail for chief officer of ship in fatal collision who was unqualified

The first chief officer of a 108m-long dredger, which was involved in a fatal collision in the waters off the southern island of Pulau Sebarok last year, was neither qualified nor certified to be in control of a ship that size, a district court heard yesterday.

Nevertheless, Chinese national Ding Zongde, who was working on board the Dominica-registered JBB De Rong 19, ignored directions given by the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

It ended up in the path of the Indonesia-registered Kartika Segara, a tanker that ploughed into the dredger, causing it to sink. Five crew members of JBB De Rong 19 were killed.

Ding, 53, was jailed for two years yesterday after pleading guilty to causing the deaths by performing a rash act on Sept 13 last year.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok said Ding was one of two chief officers on board JBB De Rong 19.

Malaysian Mohd Zuhair Roslan, 26, who died, had been manning the radio as Ding could not speak English.

APP Kok said: "The pair communicated by using simple hand gestures."

Ding spotted Kartika Segara on his ship's right side a distance away. After receiving instructions from Singapore's Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) operated by MPA, Mr Zuhair signalled to Ding t he should give way to the tanker.

The court heard Ding ignored the instructions as he felt JBB De Rong 19 could make it ahead of Kartika Segara.

Later, VTIS Central asked JBB De Rong 19 to take immediate action to avoid a collision.

APP Kok told the court: "The accused then cut the vessel's engines. Only when the accused realised that a collision was imminent did he put the vessel's engine in full reverse. A few seconds later, Kartika Segara collided into the (right side) of JBB."

The dredger sank less than a minute after the collision.