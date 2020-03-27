Jail, fine if patient leaves home during 5-day MC

Patients who have acute respiratory symptoms and are issued a five-day MC by a medical practitioner must not leave their homes starting on the day the MC is issued, according to the latest update of the Infectious Diseases Act made by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Those who do not comply will be liable to a fine of up to $10,000 or up to a six-month imprisonment, or both. They can leave only to seek medical attention.

Last month, doctors were advised to give five days of sick leave to patients with respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose, in an effort to prevent further community spread of the coronavirus.

MOH urged people and employers to "follow strictly the five-day MC regime that has been put in place". - THE STRAITS TIMES