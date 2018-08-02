Jail for man who assaulted sister's ex-boyfriend for 'arrogant face'

A nurse punched his sister's ex- boyfriend in the face during a family dispute, leaving him with multiple facial fractures.

Muhammad Hadi Nuri, 28, hit Muhammad Ridwan Omar, 24, because he felt he had made an "arrogant face" at his mother. Hadi was sentenced to six weeks' jail yesterday after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong told the court that Mr Ridwan and Hadi's sister, Ms Nur Nadia Nuri, 26, were in a relationship in 2015 but they later broke up as family members did not approve of them being together.

Mr Ridwan and Ms Nur bumped into each other during the Hari Raya bazaar in Haig Road on June 4 last year.

Ms Nur later texted Mr Ridwan to ask him to meet her at a nearby void deck.

There, Ms Nur's 50-year-old mother asked Mr Ridwan to explain his relationship status with her daughter.

DPP Wong said: "During the talk, the accused suddenly came over and punched the victim's face without provocation... and also grabbed his neck. The accused later revealed he had punched the victim as he felt angry that the victim was giving an 'arrogant face' to his mother."

Hadi is out on bail of $15,000 and has been ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Aug 6 to begin his sentence. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB