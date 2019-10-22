Singapore

Jail for man who slapped parking warden's helmet

Muhammad Abdul Raafiq Mohd Fazil. ST FILE PHOTO
Adeline Tan
Oct 22, 2019 06:00 am

Angered that he was told to move his vehicle twice, a deliveryman alighted from his van and slapped the parking warden's helmet.

Yesterday, Muhammad Abdul Raafiq Mohd Fazil, 31, was jailed for four weeks for causing hurt to a public servant.

In November last year, the victim, a parking warden with Certis Cisco, was performing his parking enforcement duties at JCube shopping centre.

He saw a sliver Toyota van waiting along the double yellow lines before the loading and unloading bay.

The victim approached the van and told Raafiq to move his vehicle.

Raafiq then moved his vehicle to the entrance of the loading bay.

But the victim approached him again and asked him to move his vehicle again.

Agitated, Raafiq alighted from the van and slapped the victim's helmet so hard that the helmet's visor got detached and fell to the ground.

Raafiq also hurled vulgarities at the victim.

The victim suffered a contusion on his face and an abrasion on his lower lip.

He was given three days' medical leave.

In mitigation, the defence lawyer said Raafiq is a father of four young children, and is described as a hardworking man by his employers.

His lawyer also argued that his client had committed the act on impulse. It was not premeditated and no weapon was involved.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter him from discharging his duties, Raafiq could have been jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

