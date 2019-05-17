Jail for man who used stolen credit card details

After obtaining credit card details online, a man used them to buy milk powder and other items and sold them on Carousell, with transactions amounting to more than $20,000.

Yesterday, John Foo Chi Yang, 27, was sentenced to 20 months' jail after pleading guilty to 20 charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

He was arrested after a woman told the police of unauthorised transactions on e-commerce platform Honestbee made with her credit card.

Foo used Google to search for credit card details and came across a website selling stolen credit card details.

On the site, he came across credit card details belonging to people from all around the world. The details included their names, credit card numbers, expiry dates as well as CVV numbers.

He bought the details using cryptocurrency.

He also bought pre-paid cards from a peddler in Geylang registered under the names of foreigners who had left Singapore, as a valid mobile phone number was required to create an account on Honestbee.

In September 2017, he used a DBS Visa debit card to buy tonics such as Brand Essence of Chicken, bird's nest and groceries on Honestbee, amounting to more than $1,000.

In October 2017, he used a State Bank of India credit card to buy 12 tins of milk power costing more than $900 and sold them off on Carousell.

Foo knew the card details he had found online were obtained through illegal means.

Most of the items were sold.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said this was an elaborate and sophisticated scam with a high degree of premeditation involved.

Foo's lawyer, Mr Josephus Tan, said in mitigation that Foo has since made full restitution and medical reports revealed that he had a low propensity of reoffending.

The offences were committed over a period of two months from August 2017.

Another 50 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

District Judge Luke Tan said Foo's scheme was well planned, well thought through, and well executed.

He allowed Foo to defer his sentence for a week.

If convicted of unauthorised access to computer material, Foo could have been fined a maximum of $5,000 and jailed up to two years for the first offence.