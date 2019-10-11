Jail for technician who molested pregnant woman in Changi Airport

A technician in Changi Airport abused his work pass and molested a pregnant woman, 29, who was working in a store in the transit area.

He also insulted the modesty of another woman on an MRT train by filming her inner thighs with his phone.

Yesterday, Kang Ning, 29, was jailed for five weeks and fined $2,000. Another outrage of modesty charge was taken into consideration.

As the Chinese national did not pay the fine, he will serve two extra weeks in jail.

Kang, a technician with Beumer Group Singapore, which operates and maintains baggage handling systems at Changi Airport, was given a seasonal airport pass on April 16 last year.

The pass allowed him to enter certain restricted areas for official duties but did not allow him to remain there after or in between his shifts.

But on 17 occasions from April 1 to 12 this year, Kang stayed over in the restricted areas when he was off-duty. He ate and slept there so he could save money by not renting his own place.

While he was waiting to start work at about noon on April 11, Kang saw a pregnant woman, who was unwell and resting with her eyes closed on a sofa near her workplace.

Kang used his phone to take photos of the woman, who was four months pregnant and cannot be named to protect her identity.

When he brushed his hand against her thigh, she woke up in shock. She walked off as Kang tried to talk to her.

The next morning, he outraged her modesty again by lifting a scarf covering her thighs and pulling up her skirt slightly.

Now fearful, she made a police report.

Kang also took a video of an unnamed woman sitting across him on an MRT train in October last year, Deputy Public Prosecutor Dora Tay told District Judge John Ng.

DPP Tay said the skin-to-skin contact was an aggravating factor when Kang molested the pregnant woman while she was in a vulnerable position.

Kang told Judge Ng through a court interpreter he had realised his mistake. "This is my first offence. Forgive me and give me a lenient sentence."