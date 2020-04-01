Japan Home suspends sale of thermometers after customer's complaint

One of the thermometers Ms Michelle Teo bought from Japan Home's Compass One outlet had the name "Tiffany Lim" and "3J33" written on it with a blue marker.

Home goods chain Japan Home has suspended the sale of thermometers across their 47 outlets after a customer complained on Facebook she had bought a thermometer suspected to be a second-hand one.

On Sunday, Ms Michelle Teo posted on Facebook she had bought two thermometers from Japan Home's Compass One outlet on Saturday.

When she reached home and opened one of the boxes, she found one of the thermometers had the name "Tiffany Lim" and "3J33" written on it with a blue marker.

She said in her post: "This is ridiculous and gross on so many levels. How can Japan Home be selling a used thermometer during such times, when we are supposed to be practising good hygiene habits? A thermometer is something very personal."

She added the store should have checked the product before placing it back on the shelf for sale.

A Japan Home spokesman told The New Paper on Monday it was shocked and distressed to learn of the incident.

He said: "We have immediately verified that there is no second case like such with all inventory on hand. All our retail outlets have also stopped selling this item as an added precaution."

He added they have contacted the supplier and the importer of the product.

He said whether it was a case of product tampering or a prank, the company is determined to find out at which point of the supply chain the incident had occurred.

He said Japan Home will decide how to handle the matter once it completes its investigations.Ms Teo said that she went back to the shop on Sunday and managed to get a refund for both thermometers.Urging others to check the items they purchase before leaving a store, she said: "I personally do not think something as personal as a thermometer, which is supposed to be placed in one's mouth, (should even be) allowed an exchange or refund at all."