Japan trip disrupted? View Gardens’ cherry blossom

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong (in white) at the launch yesterday of Sakura Matsuri at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome, which includes a Japanese teahouse.

The global coronavirus outbreak may have disrupted some people's plans to travel to Japan this month to view cherry blossoms, but Gardens by the Bay is offering them a chance to view peach and cherry blossoms at its Flower Dome.

Singapore residents can share what their disrupted trip meant to them through the Gardens' website this week for a chance to win free tickets to the Sakura Matsuri, Japanese for Cherry Blossom Festival, which was launched yesterday.

Tickets will be available for 500 residents who had planned to travel to Japan between March 1 and May 31. They will have to provide proof of trip cancellation from the airline or travel agency.

Gardens by the Bay's chief executive officer Felix Loh said the effort is part of the attraction's Where Flowers Never Stop Blooming initiative, that hopes to "inspire and build confidence within the community" amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I hope this year's Sakura Matsuri brings the excitement of cherry blossoms to Singapore, and to people who missed out on travelling to Japan," he said. "Our green spaces continue to be open for respite and recreation."

The Gardens has also partnered Pan Pacific Singapore to offer a 30 per cent discount at the hotel's Edge, Hai Tien Lo and Keyaki restaurants till June 30 if they present a conservatory ticket.

This is the fifth year Sakura Matsuri is being held. This year's edition has over 500 cherry and peach blossom trees in a Japanese springtime landscape, which includes a Japanese teahouse, Gassho-style farmhouses and torii gates.