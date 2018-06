An elderly jaywalker was flung about 1m after a motorcycle hit him on Saturday. A video of the accident in Bendemeer Road towards Jalan Besar at 1.50pm has more than 70,000 views on the Singapore Reckless Drivers Facebook page.

A police spokesman said the 70-year-old man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He is understood to have suffered minor abrasions.