Jeremy Tiang wins Singapore Literature Prize in English fiction

Singaporean author Jeremy Tiang. PHOTO COURTESY OF JEREMY TIANG
TOH WEN LI
Aug 07, 2018 06:00 am

Full-time writer and translator Jeremy Tiang has won the Singapore Literature Prize in the English fiction category for his debut novel, a book about leftist movements and political detentions in Singapore and Malaysia.

Tiang's novel State of Emergency emerged the winner out of a shortlist that also included The Gatekeeper by Nuraliah Norasid, Sugarbread by Balli Kaur Jaswal, Death Of A Perm Sec by Wong Souk Yee and Jennani Durai's short story collection, Regrettable Things That Happened Yesterday.

Tiang's book, which is told from multiple perspectives, unfolds against a backdrop of moments in Singapore's history, from the Hock Lee bus riots of 1955 to the long-drawn guerilla war of the Malayan Emergency between 1948 and 1960.

The awards were announced at a ceremony yesterday by the Singapore Book Council.

The council's executive director William Phuan said Tiang's win was a "unanimous decision" by the judges, citing the quality of the prose and its "historical perspective... weaving together different characters, times and places into a strong and coherent story".

The book, which took Tiang seven years to write, had made headlines last year after part of a grant given to him to write it was withdrawn.

Speaking to The Straits Times over the phone, Tiang, 41, who is based in New York, said: "I wrote the novel because I felt there were narratives that had been left out of the Singapore story.

"I hope this novel draws attention to them... and, in a small way, helps us as a country to broaden our understanding of what it means to be Singaporean."

Fifty writers were shortlisted across 12 categories - fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry in Chinese, English, Malay and Tamil.

Each top winner received a cash prize of $10,000 and a plaque.

