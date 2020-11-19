Jewel rolls out glamping packages

For Glampcation in the Clouds, guests sleep in a tent with a view of the majestic HSBC Rain Vortex.

For the first time, Changi Airport Group is inviting the public to camp out at Jewel but in style.

Glamping combines camping outdoors with the luxury of resort-style amenities such as shower facilities from tomorrow till Jan 3, 2021.

For Glampcation in the Clouds, guests sleep in a tent under the stars with a view of the majestic HSBC Rain Vortex.

Located at the Cloud9 Piazza, check-in time is 7pm with a 10am check-out the next day.

Perks include a single-day entry ticket to Jewel attractions such as the Changi Experience Studio, shopping discounts and free parking.

Each booking comes with 75 minutes' use of the shower facilities at Changi Lounge, between 6pm and 10.30pm.

Each tent comes with a portable air-cooler and is recommended for three adults, or two adults and two children.

Another offering is Glampcation at the Shiseido Forest Valley with an hour's use of shower facilities at Yotelair.

Each tent is recommended for four adults, or two adults and three children.

For these two overnight glampcation packages, it costs $320 a night on weekdays (Mondays to Thursdays) and $360 a night on weekends (Fridays to Sundays, public holidays and eve of public holidays).

For Glam-picnic in the Clouds, tents at Cloud9 Piazza will be converted into picnic tents during the day.

There will be two three-hour time slots daily, 11.15am to 2.15pm and 3pm to 6pm, at $160 a slot on weekdays and $180 a slot on weekends.

This tent can accommodate up to five people and comes with portable speakers and picnic cutlery.

Food is not provided and guests are encouraged to either bring or order their own.

For more details, go to changiairport.com/en/discover/The-Changi-Festive-Village/Glamping.html - CLARISS CHIA