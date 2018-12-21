Jewellery theft suspect taken to crime scene

A 23-year-old man accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of valuables from a jewellery store, was taken back to the crime scene yesterday afternoon, where he was seen struggling with police officers.

Toh Xin Ann also flashed an obscene sign at the media when he spotted them in the vicinity at Choa Chu Kang Street 62. He was charged in court on Wednesday with one count of theft.

Toh allegedly went to Gold Scale Jewels in Yew Tee Square at Block 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62 around 4.30pm last Saturday and made off with three gold necklaces and a pendant. They were worth between $2,221 and $11,701.

Following an investigation and information received from a member of the public, officers from Jurong Police Division arrested Toh on Monday.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene around 3pm yesterday, Toh was inside a police car. He was later taken to a stairwell near the jewellery store by police officers and they spent about 10 minutes there.

Toh later spoke to the officers when they were about 15m away from the shop and he struggled as they led him away around 3.30pm.

Toh is now remanded at Woodlands Police Division. He will be back in court on Dec 26. If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Deputy Commander of Jurong Police Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim had earlier said: "This case illustrates the close partnership between the police and the community in fighting crime. When the police and the community pull together as one, we can make our neighbourhoods a safer place to live, work and play."