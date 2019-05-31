Jewel's Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio to open on June 10

Getting lost is no laughing matter but it can be fun in the two mazes at Jewel Changi Airport.

From June 10, visitors can do just that and also walk across a net suspended five floors above the ground when the 14,000 sqm Canopy Park opens its doors to the public.

Located on the fifth floor of Jewel, the park boasts 10 attractions, including the Canopy Bridge, a 50m-long glass-floored bridge suspended 23m above the ground, where visitors can view the HSBC Rain Vortex and Shiseido Forest Valley at the heart of Jewel.

There are also two "sky nets", where visitors can either bounce across a 250m-long net, or walk across a net suspended 25m up in the air. Other features include the Discovery Slides, a 400 sq m art sculpture which also features four slides.

Designed by Dutch firm Carve and built by local playground equipment outfit Playpoint, the Discovery Slides also feature a 6.5m-high platform overlooking the Shiseido Forest Valley.

The two mazes designed by British designer Adrian Fisher - a hedge maze and a mirror maze - spread out over 500 sq m.

The Canopy Park also features gardens, including a 220 sq m petal garden with seasonal floral displays.

"When Canopy Park was conceptualised, we envisaged a green natural environment with play and leisure activities for people of all ages," said Jewel Changi Airport chief executive Hung Jean.

Staff will be on hand to ensure the safety of visitors for all the attractions, noted Jewel's deputy head for user experience Koh Ji Lei. She added that only a limited number of tickets would be available per day to prevent overcrowding.

ENTRY FEES

Entry to the park costs $4.50 for those residing in Singapore, and $5 for other visitors.

There are separate fees for entry to attractions such as the two mazes and sky nets, as well as the canopy bridge.

It will cost $54 for entry to all the attractions for adults, and $39 for senior citizens and children between the ages of three and 12.

During its first month of operations, the park will open from 9am to 3am daily in anticipation of crowds. It will open from 10am to 10pm thereafter.

Also opening on June 10 is the Changi Experience Studio, a 3,000 sqm space on the fourth floor of Jewel with interactive games and displays relating to Changi Airport's history.

Visitors to the studio will be issued a "travel guide" - a 90 sqm piece of cardboard that allows users to interact with the displays.

Developed by German agency Milla & Partner, the guide uses infrared markers and a radio-frequency identification chip to trigger displays and record points.