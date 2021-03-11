Jews and Muslims here enjoy harmonious relationship: Leaders

Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel stressed that the planned attack at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue was an isolated incident.

The Jewish and Muslim communities in Singapore enjoy a harmonious and mutually respectful relationship that has been and remains strong, leaders from both faith groups said yesterday.

A group of Muslim leaders visited the Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street in the morning to reaffirm the bonds of friendship between their communities, shortly before the authorities announced they had thwarted a planned attack on worshippers at the synagogue.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) chief executive Esa Masood, and the head of the Harmony Centre, Ustazah Liyana Rosli Asmara, met Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel as well as Jewish Welfare Board president Nash Benjamin and vice-president Reuben Khafi.

ISOLATED INCIDENT

The meeting came as the Internal Security Department yesterday announced it had detained 20-year-old Amirull Ali, who had planned to use a knife to kill Jewish men leaving the synagogue after congregational prayers.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rabbi Abergel stressed that the planned attack was an isolated incident, and both sides were determined not to let it affect the good relationship between Jews and Muslims in Singapore.

The mufti underlined that there can be no place for such radical beliefs, saying Muslim leaders will continue to do everything they can to protect the community and its young from such extremist ideas.

Mr Esa told reporters that Jews and Muslims are proud to share a common Abrahamic heritage.

And as Singaporeans, community members here should protect one another and build a safe home together, he said.