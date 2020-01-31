Joanne Peh remains in China despite growing Wuhan concern

Local actress Joanne Peh has chosen to stay in Guangzhou, China, with her children.

While the Wuhan virus continues to spread in China, local actress Joanne Peh has opted to stay in Guangzhou with her two children "to finish up some personal business".

Peh, who is accompanied by her two-year-old son and four-year-old daughter, was in China over Chinese New Year to visit relatives with actor husband Qi Yuwu.

Qi, 43, has since returned to Singapore, while Peh and her children plan to return in early February.

She said that she was unable to send the children back ahead of time as the reason she remains in China involves the children.

Peh, 36, told The New Paper that the streets in Guangzhou are empty and shops are generally closed.

Some malls have restricted access to one main entrance with temperature screening and will turn away patrons who do not put on masks.

She said: "We have responded to the government's appeal to limit large group gatherings so our family has also cancelled visiting. Other than that, we are keeping up with news from official sources and going on with our daily lives."

The actress added: "At this point, I am alert and taking extra precautions ... but it seems that there is also a lot of speculation that may be spreading irrational fear and panic among people.

"I don't believe it will but if it does happen that Guangzhou becomes a locked down city or that all China flights are banned, then we will have to await further instructions on the next course of action."

Peh said she was extremely grateful that a fan from Shanghai shipped some masks to her early on as she was not able to get any in Guangzhou.

She said: "We can't get hold of any children's masks so I am stitching up the adult ones to fit their faces better. It is not ideal but it is the best I can do with what I have for now."

She added that she is taking necessary precautions and try not to be misled by irrational fear.

She said: "I miss my husband and wish we could be together but I am keeping my spirits up. The children and I have settled into a nice stay-home routine here that is calm and predictable."