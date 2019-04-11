Job prospects of private school grads lag behind those from NUS, NTU

While job prospects of fresh graduates from private education institutions (PEIs) have improved slightly, they continue to lag behind those of their peers from autonomous universities.

The latest graduate employment survey released yesterday showed that the overall employment rate of private school graduates who completed full-time bachelor's level external degree programmes between May 2017 and April last year grew to 80.7 per cent, up from 79 per cent previously.

Their full-time permanent employment rate also grew from 47.4 per cent to 48.2 per cent.

Their median gross monthly salary remained at $2,650.

In comparison, fresh graduates from the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University and Singapore University of Social Sciences have an overall employment rate of 90.2 per cent and a full-time employment rate of 81.2 per cent.

Their median gross monthly salary is also higher at $3,500.

UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

PEI fresh graduates also face the highest levels of unemployment or involuntary part-time/temporary employment - at 27.2 per cent, compared with 9.3 per cent for fresh graduates of the autonomous universities and 8.9 per cent for post-national service polytechnic graduates.

There were roughly 10,200 fresh PEI graduates last year, the same as in the preceding year.

A total of 40 PEIs were surveyed, 27 of which had graduates from full-time bachelor's level programmes. These include Singapore Institute of Management, James Cook University and PSB Academy.

The survey is conducted annually by the Committee for Private Education under SkillsFuture Singapore, to learn about the employment outcomes of each PEI graduating cohort.- RENEE NEO