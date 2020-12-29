Job seekers can view more than 70 curated courses on one website

Over 70 curated courses for job seekers hoping to upskill and reskill are now available to browse on a single website.

A majority of the courses on training marketplace FastLearn are SkillsFuture Credit-eligible, and many of them also qualify for additional subsidies and government support, such as training allowances, jobs portal FastJobs said yesterday.

The training portal also guides job seekers who are not in professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles on which courses are most suitable, depending on whether they are early or mid-way in their career.

Course providers include institutes of higher learning such as the polytechnics, and private training providers like Shatec.

FastJobs said it had worked closely with SkillsFuture Singapore since last month to curate courses to help those in non-PMET roles level up their skills.

Industries covered by the training marketplace include customer service, food and beverage, retail, healthcare as well as other operational and customer-facing sectors.

Course options will over time be expanded and updated to cater to growing interest in skills upgrading, said the company.

OPPORTUNITY

For Madam Zafirah Mohamad Sinna, the FastLearn platform is an opportunity to gain new skills. The 32-year-old housewife is looking to re-enter the job market to support her two children.

"I am looking to upgrade myself for office work. I have enrolled in a course on office administration as I don't have the necessary experience and I'm hoping to get an office job," she said.

FastJobs was incubated by Singapore Press Holdings and officially launched in 2015.