Jobless man jailed five months for stealing perfume from Sasa store

A man who stole bottles of perfume from a Sasa outlet was jailed for five months last Wednesday.

Shah Hafiz Anuar, 43, who was unemployed at the time, admitted to one charge for stealing the bottles, including three testers, from the Sasa store at Causeway Point on Nov 7.

The court heard that at about 1pm, he arrived at the store intending to steal perfume and sell the bottles for money as he needed cash.

He took the bottles and kept them in his left trouser pocket before leaving the store.

But as he was putting the bottles into his pocket, a mall security officer spotted him and later stopped the accused when he left the store without paying.

Shah Hafiz was taken to the fire command centre and the police were called.

During a search, the officers found the five bottles, two of which were worth a total of $190.

The value of the three testers is unknown.

District Judge May Mesenas convicted Shah Hafiz for the charge for theft in dwelling on Wednesday.

The sentence was backdated to Nov 26, from which he has been in remand.

The judge also called for a community court conference for the accused.

The perfume bottles, which were seized as exhibits, have been ordered to be returned to Sasa.

The Hong Kong cosmetics chain announced earlier this month that it will be closing all 22 of its retail stores in Singapore after six years of losses.

It said the move will affect a total of 170 employees, who will be fully compensated in accordance with employment laws and regulations.

For theft in dwelling, Shah Hafiz could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.