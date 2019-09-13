Joint operation in Geylang nabs 22 men

Cough mixtures and other illegal medicines seized during the operation.

A total of 22 men were arrested in Geylang during a four-day joint multi-agency operation that ended on Monday.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division together with officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Singapore Customs.

Police said 13 men aged between 24 and 70 were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act. One of them was arrested for cheating by personation.

Cash amounting to $1,140 and gambling paraphernalia were seized.

Police added that six men aged between 19 and 38 were arrested for being members of an unlawful society.

Another three men, aged between 29 and 62, were arrested for peddling and possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The street value of the duty-unpaid cigarettes, cough mixtures and illegal medicines seized amounted to about $26,800.

Investigations are ongoing. - HIDAYAH ISKANDAR