JTC building found structurally safe after part of roof fell

A professional engineer has found a JTC Corporation building, where parts of decorative features on a concrete roof crashed to the ground on Sunday, and three surrounding buildings to be structurally safe.

Permanent rectification works are still ongoing but cleaning of the area at 3013 Bedok Industrial Park E, where the incident occurred, will end soon, JTC said yesterday.

A JTC spokesman said that as a safety measure, the tenants in the affected wing of the building from levels one to four are still unable to return to their units during the cleaning and rectifying process. Most of the tenants in the surrounding buildings were able to return to work.

The engineer, who was engaged by JTC, has inspected the surrounding three buildings in addition to the main building and assessed that the structural integrity of all four have not been affected, said JTC.

It said on Sunday that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Sunday it received a report and found that a block of concrete about 40m long had fallen from a height of four storeys.

No one was injured.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in a statement on Sunday that work was under way to remove some concrete pieces that were still dangling from the roof of the four-storey building.

BCA said it had asked JTC to get advice from a professional engineer on how to remove the dislodged concrete piece. The engineer would also recommend permanent rectification works and inspect three adjacent blocks with a similar concrete sunshade design.

Mr Alan Ong, one of the tenants affected, said he was not worried about the incident.