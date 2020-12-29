Jurong Bird Park celebrates 50th birthday with $2.50 tickets

Big John (far right) with (from left) Max and Freddy. Big John will be taken out on a perch as presenters share its life story.

To mark its 50th anniversary on Jan 3, the Jurong Bird Park will lower its admission prices and feature pioneer birds in special shows.

Throughout January, tickets will be priced at $2.50 for local residents - the admission price when the park opened in 1971.

Tickets usually cost $32 for adults, $21 for children from three to 12 years old, and $15 for senior citizens aged at least 60.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said pre-booking of tickets is mandatory to facilitate crowd management and safe distancing measures.

Visitors can look forward to a special edition of the High Flyers Show featuring Big John, a sulphur-crested cockatoo over 50 years old, in January.

Big John was already an adult on the park's opening day. Birds of the species have a life span of 20 to 40 years in the wild.

Big John, which will not be making any flights because of advanced age, will be taken out on a perch as presenters share its life story and personality quirks.

Through visual displays, visitors can get a glimpse of how the park has evolved over the years, its historic moments and its future developments.

Visitors can symbolically foster a flamingo by contributing $50. Each contribution comes with an e-certificate and voucher for a flamingo key ring.